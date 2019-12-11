Home

EMERSON

(nee Findlay)

Mary

Sadly passed away in Princess Alexandra Hospital on 25th November 2019, aged 100 years. Beloved mother of Richard and Kathy, grandmother of Mark, Sophie and Naomi and great grandmother of William and Lucy, by whom she will be deeply missed. A very special lady. There will be a private family cremation before Christmas and a celebration for her long life will be held early in 2020 to which all who knew her will be welcome. Further details will be announced later.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 11, 2019
