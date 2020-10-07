Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HO

Notice Condolences

Mary HO Notice
HO

Mary Teresa

Sadly passed away peacefully on 28th September 2020. A much loved Wife, Mum, Nana and Sister. She will be dearly missed by all her family & friends. Mary's Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October 2020 and is restricted by Covid 19 rules to family only. Family flowers only but donations can be made in Mary's memory to Rare Dementia, 'The National Brain Appeal' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -