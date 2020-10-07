|
|
HO
Mary Teresa
Sadly passed away peacefully on 28th September 2020. A much loved Wife, Mum, Nana and Sister. She will be dearly missed by all her family & friends. Mary's Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October 2020 and is restricted by Covid 19 rules to family only. Family flowers only but donations can be made in Mary's memory to Rare Dementia, 'The National Brain Appeal' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 7, 2020