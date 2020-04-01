Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Maureen CAREY

CAREY

Maureen Beryl

Passed away peacefully at home in Sawbridgeworth on the 25th March 2020 aged 83 years. She will be missed so much by her son John, family, friends and all who knew her. A private family service and interment will take place in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery with a Service of Thanksgiving to be arranged in Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at a later date. For all enquiries please contact Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 1, 2020
