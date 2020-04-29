Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen THURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen THURLEY

Notice Condolences

Maureen THURLEY Notice
THURLEY

Maureen

Passed away peacefully on 18th April 2020, aged 82 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by her children Wendy, Janine, Kevin & Nigel, her 9 Grandchildren and her 3 Great-Grandchildren. A small family funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Saturday 2nd May at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -