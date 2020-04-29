|
|
THURLEY
Maureen
Passed away peacefully on 18th April 2020, aged 82 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by her children Wendy, Janine, Kevin & Nigel, her 9 Grandchildren and her 3 Great-Grandchildren. A small family funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Saturday 2nd May at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 29, 2020