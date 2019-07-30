|
WACEY
Maureen Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd July 2019, aged 80 years. She will be sadly missed by husband Roy, sons Paul and Adrian, daughter-in-laws Tracey and Joanne, grandchildren Anna, Henry, Jessica and Emma-Louise and all her loving family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St Michael's Church, Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday 14th August at 12.30pm. All enquiries to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 30, 2019