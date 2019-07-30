Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30
St Michael's Church, Bishop's Stortford
Maureen WACEY Notice
WACEY

Maureen Elizabeth

Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd July 2019, aged 80 years. She will be sadly missed by husband Roy, sons Paul and Adrian, daughter-in-laws Tracey and Joanne, grandchildren Anna, Henry, Jessica and Emma-Louise and all her loving family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St Michael's Church, Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday 14th August at 12.30pm. All enquiries to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 30, 2019
