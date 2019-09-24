|
HODSON
Megan Eira (Nee Palmer)
17th April 1926 - 10th September 2019
Loving Mother to Bunty, Timothy, Sally, Janey and Kisty, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Died on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 93 years. Funeral service to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow CM19 4SF on Thursday 26 th September at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made using the "In Memory" pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts, CM23 3AL Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 24, 2019