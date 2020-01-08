|
|
WILLIAMS
Megan
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 23rd December 2019 aged 90 years. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by her family, friends and former colleagues. She touched many lives during her work and her persevering spirit will live on in all of us. Megan's Funeral Service is to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2.30pm. No flowers please but donations if desired foreither the PDSA or RSPCA may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel. 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Megan's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 8, 2020