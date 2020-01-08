Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
14:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences

Megan WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS

Megan

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 23rd December 2019 aged 90 years. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by her family, friends and former colleagues. She touched many lives during her work and her persevering spirit will live on in all of us. Megan's Funeral Service is to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2.30pm. No flowers please but donations if desired foreither the PDSA or RSPCA may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel. 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Megan's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -