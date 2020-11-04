Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
14:00
St Mary The Virgin
Furneux Pelham
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael ISARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael ISARD

Notice Condolences

Michael ISARD Notice
ISARD

Michael

Sadly, passed away on 28th October 2020, aged 75 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Church Service will be held at St Mary The Virgin, Furneux Pelham on Wednesday 11th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Covid restrictions will apply. Family Flowers only but if desired, donations made payable to Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -