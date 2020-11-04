|
|
ISARD
Michael
Sadly, passed away on 28th October 2020, aged 75 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Church Service will be held at St Mary The Virgin, Furneux Pelham on Wednesday 11th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Covid restrictions will apply. Family Flowers only but if desired, donations made payable to Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 4, 2020