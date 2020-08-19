Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
14:00
Great St Mary's Church
Sawbridgeworth
Resources
More Obituaries for Mick MIDDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick MIDDLETON

Notice Condolences

Mick MIDDLETON Notice
MIDDLETON

Mick (Muriel)

Of Sawbridgeworth, passed away peacefully in Conewood Manor Care Home on the 2nd August 2020 aged 95 years. She was much loved and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Mick's funeral service will be held at Great St Mary's Church, Sawbridgeworth on Wednesday 26 th August 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -