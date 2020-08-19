|
|
MIDDLETON
Mick (Muriel)
Of Sawbridgeworth, passed away peacefully in Conewood Manor Care Home on the 2nd August 2020 aged 95 years. She was much loved and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Mick's funeral service will be held at Great St Mary's Church, Sawbridgeworth on Wednesday 26 th August 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 19, 2020