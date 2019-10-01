|
AYLEY
Nancy Died peacefully aged 98 years on 24th September 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Cecil and Annie Ayley, sister of the late Mary Ayley, and aunt to Mark and Anne-Marie. We are very sad to announce the end of her long and full life. The funeral will be at 11.00am on Thursday 10th October at St Joseph's Church, Windhill, Bishop's Stortford. Family flowers only please. Charity donations c/o A Bennett & Sons Funeral Directors, 61 Queens Road, Buckhurst HIll, IG9 5BU.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 1, 2019