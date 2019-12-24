|
WEIGHT
Nicholas Charles
'Nick'
Sadly, passed away on 16th December 2019, aged 82 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only please. If desired, donations in aid of Neuro Critical Ward at Queens Romford may be made payable to and sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 24, 2019