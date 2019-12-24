Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:45
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas WEIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas WEIGHT

Notice Condolences

Nicholas WEIGHT Notice
WEIGHT

Nicholas Charles

'Nick'

Sadly, passed away on 16th December 2019, aged 82 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only please. If desired, donations in aid of Neuro Critical Ward at Queens Romford may be made payable to and sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -