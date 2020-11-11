Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Service
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
14:00
Cam Valley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel SHARP

Notice Condolences

Nigel SHARP Notice
SHARP

Nigel Spencer

Sadly, passed away suddenly on 28th October 2020,

aged 89 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by his devoted wife Josephine, daughters Jane and Alison, 5 Grand children and 6 Great Grand children. Service to be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020 at 2.00PM - Covid restrictions apply. Family flowers, but donations if desired made payable to St Michael's Parochial Church Council may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -