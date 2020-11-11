|
SHARP
Nigel Spencer
Sadly, passed away suddenly on 28th October 2020,
aged 89 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by his devoted wife Josephine, daughters Jane and Alison, 5 Grand children and 6 Great Grand children. Service to be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020 at 2.00PM - Covid restrictions apply. Family flowers, but donations if desired made payable to St Michael's Parochial Church Council may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 11, 2020