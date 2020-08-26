|
PRAGNELL
Nina (née Harman)
Sadly passed away on Wednesday 12th August 2020 aged 83 years. Dear Mum to Rob and Nanny to James. Loving and thoughtful Sister to John (Decd), Sue and Chrissie. Auntie Nina to her 7 Nieces and Nephews. Peace at last Nina xx The funeral has taken place. Donations may be made payable to 'The Dog's Trust' can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishops Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 26, 2020