|
|
COOKMAN
Pat
Passed away peacefully in the Jacobs Centre, Sawbridgeworth on the 21 st September 2020. Formerly of Bishop's Stortford, she will be deeply missed by her daughter Jennie, son Damon, family, friends and all who knew her. Pat's funeral service on 9th October at Parndon Wood will be private due to current restrictions however, donations in her memory for Friends of Sawbridgeworth Neuro Centres may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Pat's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 30, 2020