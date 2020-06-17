Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Died peacefully 29th May 2020, aged 81 years. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family cremation. A celebration of Eva's life will be held later. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to PKD CHARITY may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson's and sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL Tel: 01279 655477. Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 17, 2020
