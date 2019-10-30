Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30
The Arbory Trust, Barton, Cambridge
BURLING Patricia Alethea

'Trisha'

died peacefully on 22nd October 2019. Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at The Arbory Trust, Barton, Cambridge on Thursday 7th November at 12.30pm followed by interment in the burial ground. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o Woodland Wishes Funeral Services, 4 High St., Fulbourn, Cambridge CB21 5DH. Tel: 01223 880002
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 30, 2019
