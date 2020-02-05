Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
15:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Patrick GOUGH

Patrick GOUGH Notice
GOUGH

Patrick 'Pat'

Sadly, passed away on 18th January 2020 aged 90 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends. The Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Tuesday 11th February at 3.15pm. Family Flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Help for Heroes' or 'The Royal British Legion' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford. CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 5, 2020
