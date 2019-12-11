Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Takeley
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
MCLEAN

Patrick George

Sadly passed away on 27th November 2019, aged 90 years. He is greatly loved and will be greatly missed by his children; James, Jacqueline and Peter. Funeral Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Takeley, on Tuesday 17th December at 11.00am, followed by a committal at Parndon Wood Crematorium at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to be made payable to 'RAF Benevolent Fund' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 11, 2019
