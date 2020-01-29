Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
14:00
Cam Valley Crematorium
Carpenter & Joiner established in 1984. Passed away peacefully in St Clare Hospice on the 12th January 2020 aged 54 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Marion, sons John and Oliver, his dog Tarquin, family, friends and all who knew him. Paul's funeral service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2.00pm. At Paul's request, no black clothing but bright colours please. In Paul's wishes, please donate to Marion Davall's Lurcher Fund, St Clare Hospice, and Macmillan Cancer Support to be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel. 01279 722476 Alternatively, please donate via Paul's Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 29, 2020
