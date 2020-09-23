|
|
CURTIS
Peggy Ilene
(formerly of Benhooks Avenue)
Peggy sadly passed away at home in Kent Crescent on 17th September 2020, aged 94 years after a full and active life. She will be deeply missed by her sons Brian & Peter, Daughter-in-law Dawn, Grandsons Simon, Peter, Adam & Mark, Granddaughter-in-law Donna, her Great-Grandchildren Jake, Benji, Arthur, Harry & Noah and her many friends in the community. Thanks to the District Nursing Team and the Staff of CarebyUs for their care in her last days. Her cremation service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium and will be restricted by Covid19 rules to family only. Donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated made payable to 'RNLI' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 23, 2020