DAY
Philip James (Jim)
passed away peacefully at Forest Place Care Home, Buckhurst Hill on 5th May 2020, aged 98. He will be greatly missed by his nieces Christina and Brenda and their families, his cousins, neighbours and friends. Due to the current restrictions only family will be able to attend the cremation, but it is hoped that at a future date a celebration of his long and eventful life will be held. Donations made payable to St Clare hospice may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
