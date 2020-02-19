Home

Died peacefully at home in Bishop's Stortford on 7th February 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved Husband of Janet, Father of Sue and Patricia, and Papa Moo to Son-in-law Mark and Step Grandson Bradley. A Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Monday 24th February at 3.15pm. No Black clothing and family flowers only please. Further information and enquiries (including the wake) can be made c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
