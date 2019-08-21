Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
14:00
St Marys Church
Stansted
Queenie WHITEHEAD Notice
WHITEHEAD

Queenie

Passed away suddenly on 10th August 2019 aged 81 years.

A much loved wife to Gordon, a special Mum, Nan & Great Nanny who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at St Marys Church, Stansted on Wednesday 4th September at 2.00pm. A burial will follow in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired made payable to Wood Green Animal Shelter and sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS or via the In Memory Pages www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 21, 2019
