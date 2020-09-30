|
|
WILKINSON
Raymond
Sadly, passed away on 15th September 2020, aged 74 years. A much-loved husband to Sonia, brother to Sue, father to Alex and grandpa to Severin and Conran. A larger than life character, once met never forgotten. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium, and will be restricted by Covid-19 rules to family only. No flowers but donations in Ray's memory would be greatly appreciated and can be made payable to 'Help For Heroes' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, donations can be made online at www.herofunds.helpforheroes.org.uk/In-Memory/Raymond-Wilkinson
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 30, 2020