BARNETT
Richard George
Passed away peacefully in St Clare Hospice on the 15th August 2019 aged 81 years. He will be missed so much by his family, friends and all who knew him. A private cremation service will be followed by a celebration of Richard's life at Holy Trinity Church, Hatfield Heath on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 2.30pm, black clothing is not necessary, do wear something bright if you wish. Family flowers only please but donations made payable to Daniel Robinson & Sons for the benefit of either St Clare Hospice or The Children's Society may be sent to 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Richard's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 20, 2019