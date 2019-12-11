Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30
St James The Great Church
Bishop's Stortford
Notice Condolences

Richard GRIFFIN Notice
Dr GRIFFIN

Richard Michael

Sadly, passed away on 24th November 2019, aged 87 years. He was much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at St James The Great Church, Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday 18th December at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Dogs Trust or Alzheimer's Research may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 11, 2019
