Dr GRIFFIN
Richard Michael
Sadly, passed away on 24th November 2019, aged 87 years. He was much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at St James The Great Church, Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday 18th December at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Dogs Trust or Alzheimer's Research may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 11, 2019