Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
12:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
BAKER

Robert Brian

'Bob'

sadly passed away on Tuesday 15th September 2020, aged 83 years. A much loved husband to Valerie, father to Sue, Jo and Rich and nine wonderful grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. A private cremation with family to be held on 2nd October at 12.15pm at Parndon Wood Crematorium with a memorial service and a celebration of Bob's life to be held at a later date with friends and family. If you wish to make a donation in Bob's memory in support of Dementia UK please visit www.bobbaker.muchloved.com
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 23, 2020
