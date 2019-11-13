|
|
FRANKLIN
Robert John
'Bob'
peacefully in hospital on 30th October 2019, aged 82 years, of Blakeney, formerly of Bishop's Stortford. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. A Thanksgiving Service will take place at St. Nicholas Church, Blakeney, Norfolk on Monday 18th November at 2.30pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation or E.A.A.A. c/o S.T. Sutton Funeral Directors, Wells Next The Sea, Norfolk.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 13, 2019