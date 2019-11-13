Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
14:30
St. Nicholas Church
Blakeney, Norfolk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert FRANKLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert FRANKLIN

Notice Condolences

Robert FRANKLIN Notice
FRANKLIN

Robert John

'Bob'

peacefully in hospital on 30th October 2019, aged 82 years, of Blakeney, formerly of Bishop's Stortford. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. A Thanksgiving Service will take place at St. Nicholas Church, Blakeney, Norfolk on Monday 18th November at 2.30pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation or E.A.A.A. c/o S.T. Sutton Funeral Directors, Wells Next The Sea, Norfolk.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -