GOSTLING
Robert 'Bob'
Passed away peacefully at home in Sawbridgeworth on the 23rd October 2019 aged 79 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Anita, son Glenn, daughter in law Debs, grandchildren Amy, James and Matt, family, friends and all who knew him. Bob's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Friday 1 st November 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Bob's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 30, 2019