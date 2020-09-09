Home

MILLEN

Robin (William Macindoe)

Aged 78 years. Passed away peacefully at home on 4th September 2020 after 7 long years of ill health. Margaret, Keith and the whole family wish to thank Blossom Healthcare Solutions who helped care for Robin and the Community Nurses whose support was invaluable. Much loved, sadly missed but now at peace. Private cremation on the 25th September 2020 with a celebratory service to be held at a later date. Family flowers but if desired, donations made payable to Helston Railway Preservation Society (Cornwall) may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at

www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 9, 2020
