|
|
ETHERINGTON
Major Ronald Stephen
'Major Ron'
Sadly passed away peacefully on 17th December at Broome End Care Home, Stansted aged 102 years. He is much loved by family, friends and all who knew him and he will be deeply missed by them all. The funeral will be a private burial service at Farnham Church. A memorial service to celebrate Major Ron's remarkable long life will be held in late March 2020 the details of which will be advised later.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 25, 2019