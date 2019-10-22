|
|
TANSLEY
Rosemary
Passed away peacefully at St Clare Hospice on 5th October 2019, after a short illness, aged 94 years. Beloved Mother of Paul & John Tabor and Mum-in-law to Christine. Also cherished Nana of Christopher and Katherine, and loving Auntie Peg to her Nephews and Nieces. Funeral service to take place at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Friday 25th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations for St Clare Hospice maybe made online using the "In Memory" pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79 / 81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 22, 2019