Paul & John Tabor would like to thank most sincerely all family and friends who attended Rosemary's funeral service on 25th October. Heartfelt gratitude for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and for the generous donations received for the benefit of St Clare Hospice in Rosemary's memory. Also, special thanks to the doctors and staff at St Clare Hospice for the care shown to Rosemary. To Reverend Gill Hulme for her comforting ministrations, and to all staff at Daniel Robinsons Funeral Directors for the dignified and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 6, 2019
