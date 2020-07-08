|
|
FOWLER
Roy Herbert
Sadly, passed away on 24th June 2020, aged 91 years. He was much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. "Rest now my dear dad, you have lived life to the full. You are now at peace with your Wife Joan and Daughter Janice who also loved you dearly." Due to the current situation there will only be a small private family funeral service held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Friday 10th July at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. If desired donations may be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracey-walker15 Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 8, 2020