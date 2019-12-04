Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
13:00
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby REES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby REES

Notice Condolences

Ruby REES Notice
REES

Ruby Jennifer Iris 'Jennifer'

Passed away peacefully in Falcon House Care Home on the 23rd November 2019, aged 89 years. Formerly of Hatfield Heath, she will be deeply missed by her nephews David and Clive, other members of her family, friends and all who knew her. Jennifer's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust, Guide Dogs for the Blind Association or Battersea Dogs and Cats Home may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Jennifer's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -