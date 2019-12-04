|
REES
Ruby Jennifer Iris 'Jennifer'
Passed away peacefully in Falcon House Care Home on the 23rd November 2019, aged 89 years. Formerly of Hatfield Heath, she will be deeply missed by her nephews David and Clive, other members of her family, friends and all who knew her. Jennifer's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust, Guide Dogs for the Blind Association or Battersea Dogs and Cats Home may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Jennifer's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 4, 2019