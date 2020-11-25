|
|
BROOK
Ruth 'Janice'
Sadly, passed away on 14th November 2020 aged 68 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Due to covid restrictions a private Funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Wednesday 2nd December 2020. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 25, 2020