Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
13:00
Cam Valley Crematorium
CB10 1RP
Great Chesterford

Ruth RAYMENT

Ruth RAYMENT Notice
RAYMENT

Ruth Alice

Sadly, passed away on 27th February 2020 aged 86 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford, CB10 1RP on Tuesday 23rd March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Versus Arthritis' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Mar. 11, 2020
