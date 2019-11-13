Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Sally CURTIS

Sally CURTIS Notice
CURTIS

Sally

Sadly passed away on 6th November 2019, aged 66 years. She will be deeply missed by her Husband Brian, Sons Simon & Peter and all her Grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Friday 29th November 2019 at 12.15pm. Thanks to the Staff of ITU Princess Alexandra Hospital for their care.

Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable 'Daniel Robinsons & Sons' will be in aid of 'Wiggly Willow' supporting people of all ages with learning difficulties, and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 13, 2019
