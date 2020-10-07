Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Burial
Following Services
St Mary's Church Churchyard
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra OXFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra OXFORD

Notice Condolences

Sandra OXFORD Notice
OXFORD

Sandra

Passed away peacefully in Alexandra House, Harlow on the 29th September 2020 aged 72 years. She will be deeply missed by her husband Brian, sons, John, Brett and Ricky, family, friends, and all who knew her. Sandra's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Sheering on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 11.00am in line with Covid regulations followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations for 'Harlow Stroke Support, Rehab Centre' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Sandra's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -