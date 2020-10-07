|
|
OXFORD
Sandra
Passed away peacefully in Alexandra House, Harlow on the 29th September 2020 aged 72 years. She will be deeply missed by her husband Brian, sons, John, Brett and Ricky, family, friends, and all who knew her. Sandra's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Sheering on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 11.00am in line with Covid regulations followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations for 'Harlow Stroke Support, Rehab Centre' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Sandra's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 7, 2020