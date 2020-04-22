|
PRIOR
Sheila
Died peacefully, after a long illness on 7th April 2020, aged 88 years. A much loved wife to Ian, mother to Kathryn and Barbara and grandma to Olivia and Imogen. A teacher at the Margaret Dane School in Bishop's Stortford for 27 years before her retirement, she will be deeply missed by all. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence at this very sad time. A small burial service will be held in line with COVID-19 restrictions and then a memorial service will be held later this year, once restrictions are lifted, to celebrate Sheila's life. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 22, 2020