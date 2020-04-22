Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila PRIOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila PRIOR

Notice Condolences

Sheila PRIOR Notice
PRIOR

Sheila

Died peacefully, after a long illness on 7th April 2020, aged 88 years. A much loved wife to Ian, mother to Kathryn and Barbara and grandma to Olivia and Imogen. A teacher at the Margaret Dane School in Bishop's Stortford for 27 years before her retirement, she will be deeply missed by all. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence at this very sad time. A small burial service will be held in line with COVID-19 restrictions and then a memorial service will be held later this year, once restrictions are lifted, to celebrate Sheila's life. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -