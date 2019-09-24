|
|
SHORER
Sheila
Sadly passed away on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 86 years. Loving Mother to Richard & Robert, she is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 7th October 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Breast Cancer Care' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 24, 2019