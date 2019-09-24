Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila SHORER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila SHORER

Notice Condolences

Sheila SHORER Notice
SHORER

Sheila

Sadly passed away on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 86 years. Loving Mother to Richard & Robert, she is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 7th October 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Breast Cancer Care' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.