HIBBS
Simon Frank 'Sam'
Our beloved Sam passed away at home in Sawbridgeworth on Saturday 13th June 2020 aged 60 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Suzanne, family, friends and all who knew him. Sam's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Due to current restrictions, this will be a private family service with a Celebration of Sam's life to be held at High Wych Church at a later date. Family flowers only please but any donations for Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City would be warmly welcomed. Please visit the In Memory Pages at www.drobinson.co.uk to make a donation online. If you would like to be part of the funeral via web link, please contact Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 24, 2020