Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
14:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon HIBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon HIBBS

Notice Condolences

Simon HIBBS Notice
HIBBS

Simon Frank 'Sam'

Our beloved Sam passed away at home in Sawbridgeworth on Saturday 13th June 2020 aged 60 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Suzanne, family, friends and all who knew him. Sam's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Due to current restrictions, this will be a private family service with a Celebration of Sam's life to be held at High Wych Church at a later date. Family flowers only please but any donations for Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City would be warmly welcomed. Please visit the In Memory Pages at www.drobinson.co.uk to make a donation online. If you would like to be part of the funeral via web link, please contact Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -