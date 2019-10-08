|
|
BRUTON
Stephanie Maria
(née Seifert)
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 26th September 2019 aged 91. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Stephanie's funeral service will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Sawbridgeworth on Friday 25th October 2019 at 12.00noon followed by committal at Parndon Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB.
Telephone: 01279 722476
Alternatively, please visit Stephanie's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 8, 2019