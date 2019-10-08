Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00
Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Sawbridgeworth
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie BRUTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie BRUTON

Notice Condolences

Stephanie BRUTON Notice
BRUTON

Stephanie Maria

(née Seifert)

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 26th September 2019 aged 91. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Stephanie's funeral service will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Sawbridgeworth on Friday 25th October 2019 at 12.00noon followed by committal at Parndon Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB.

Telephone: 01279 722476

Alternatively, please visit Stephanie's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.