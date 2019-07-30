|
STEPHEN FORDHAM
Died on Sunday 14 th July 2019, aged 95 years. Funeral service to be held at St James the Great Church, Thorley on Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm. Donations if desired for Guide Dogs For The Blind may be made online using the â€œIn Memoryâ€ pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 30, 2019