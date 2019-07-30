Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:00
St James the Great Church
Thorley
STEPHEN STEPHEN Notice
STEPHEN FORDHAM

Died on Sunday 14 th July 2019, aged 95 years. Funeral service to be held at St James the Great Church, Thorley on Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm. Donations if desired for Guide Dogs For The Blind may be made online using the â€œIn Memoryâ€ pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 30, 2019
