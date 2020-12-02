|
|
SCHOOLING
Mr Terence James 15th March 1944 - 14th November 2020
Terry sadly passed away on Saturday 14th November 2020 after a long illness bravely born. He leaves a Wife, four daughters and eight Grandchildren. His funeral is at Great St Mary's Church, Sawbridgeworth on Wednesday 9th December at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation at Parndon Wood, Harlow. Family flowers only. Kind donations to the British Heart Foundation or Essex and Herts Air Ambulance via Daniel Robinsons website, Sawbridgeworth.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 2, 2020