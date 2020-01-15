|
|
GREEN
Tom
8th March 1936 to 1st January 2020. Died peacefully, at home, with his family.Beloved family man, friend and retired shop keeper of Much Hadham. Already sorely missed by his family, friends and the community. All welcome to the funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Much Hadham on Thursday 30th January at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Isabel Hospice may be made online using the "In Memory" pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts, CM23 3AL. Tel 01279 655477 The Green family will also be accepting pledges direct to them for a trust fund to be set up in Toms name, sponsoring the education of underprivileged kids at home or abroad.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 15, 2020