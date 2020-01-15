Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
14:30
St Andrew's Church
Much Hadham
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom GREEN


1936 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Tom GREEN Notice
GREEN

Tom

8th March 1936 to 1st January 2020. Died peacefully, at home, with his family.Beloved family man, friend and retired shop keeper of Much Hadham. Already sorely missed by his family, friends and the community. All welcome to the funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Much Hadham on Thursday 30th January at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Isabel Hospice may be made online using the "In Memory" pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts, CM23 3AL. Tel 01279 655477 The Green family will also be accepting pledges direct to them for a trust fund to be set up in Toms name, sponsoring the education of underprivileged kids at home or abroad.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -