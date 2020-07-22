|
|
ROBERTS
Tony
Passed away peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on the 25th June 2020, aged 88 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Beryl, family, friends and all who knew him. Tony's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July 2020 at 2.30pm. No flowers please, but donations for 'Dementia UK' may be sent to: Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 22, 2020