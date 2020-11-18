Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Valerie LOVELADY

Valerie LOVELADY Notice
LOVELADY

Valerie

Sadly, passed away on 4th November 2020 aged 76 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her loving family Terry, Maria, Seb & Dom, Simon, Lisa, Abigail and Sophie and all her family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th November 2020. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Royal Papworth Hospital Charity' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 18, 2020
