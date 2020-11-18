|
LOVELADY
Valerie
Sadly, passed away on 4th November 2020 aged 76 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her loving family Terry, Maria, Seb & Dom, Simon, Lisa, Abigail and Sophie and all her family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th November 2020. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Royal Papworth Hospital Charity' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 18, 2020