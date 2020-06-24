|
|
SMITH
Valerie Anne (née Barker)
passed away peacefully on 16th June 2020 at Ashview Nursing Home, Widford with Alan by her side. Beloved wife of Alan, mother of Adrian, Mother in Law to Gina and grandmother to Harry and David. Burial to be held at the cemetery Bishop's Stortford on Monday 29th June at 1.00pm. Due to current circumstances only 10 people will be able to attend and those will be made aware, family flowers only please. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society in her name c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons Funeral Directors, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL Tel: 01279655477. 'Valerie has gone home'.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 24, 2020