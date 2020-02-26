|
FRANCIS
Vera
Formerly of Firlands Bishop's Stortofrd sadly passed away peacefully in Holbeach, Lincolnshire on 14th February 2020 following a short illness at the age of 90. She will be greatly missed by all her family. The funeral service to take place on Monday 16th March, 2.00pm at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, Lincolnshire. Family flowers only. If desired, donations to Dementia UK and Holbeach Hospital may be sent via
Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet St, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 26, 2020